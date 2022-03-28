Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Ahead of the Oscars in March 2022, Eilish revealed that she and her brother had been dreaming about recording a James Bond theme song for a long time. “It’s kinda crazy, because for years and years, way before this was even, like, any sort of possibility in the slightest at all, we would — kind of as not even a joke, like a fantasy — we would sit down and write Bond songs thinking it was the coolest thing,” the “Bad Guy” songstress told E! News on the red carpet. “Like, ‘How cool would it be to get to write a Bond song? We could just pretend to.’ We would role-play writing a Bond song. And we would constantly tell our team, ‘If there’s any opportunity ever in the future.'” The duo released “No Time to Die” in 2020, and two years later, they took home an Academy Award for Best Original Song.