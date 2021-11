Demi Lovato

“Dream Collabs: Kelly Clarkson (duh), Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Marc Anthony, Christina Aguilera, Macklemore, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, & Drake 🎶🎶,” the performer tweeted in April 2014.

Four years later, Lovato and Aguilera collaborated on “Fall in Line,” which was nominated at the 2019 Grammy Awards.