Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista's New Buddy Comedy Is Inspired by Their Tweets

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista

In November 2021, news broke that the Dune costars were working on a buddy action comedy that was inspired by a tweet Bautista sent three months earlier.

“Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote in August 2021, before detailing a “Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch” that starred him and Momoa.

The Aquaman actor later suggested that the film be shot in his native Hawaii — and according to Deadline, he got his wish. The movie based on the See costars’ original idea will be written by Jonathan Tropper and will start shooting in 2023.