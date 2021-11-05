Tom Holland

At an event in 2014, the Cherry star admitted that there was one role he couldn’t imagine turning down.

“It’s impossible to say something you exactly want to do, but something with action or comedy, maybe something that’s less serious,” Holland explained at the time. “What kind of superhero would I want to play? Maybe get ready to play Spider-Man in 10 years time for the reboot of the reboot.”

The U.K. name has since played Spider-Man in six different movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.