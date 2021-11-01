Anne Hathaway

Hathaway made many of her O.G. Disney fans happy when she participated in the viral #PillowChallenge in April 2020 as Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries. She duplicated the pose that was on the 2001 movie’s poster, even incorporating the accessories: oversized sunglasses, headphones and boots. Following the challenge directive, pillows were used in place of her dress. “A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early,” Hathaway captioned the photo, referencing what Julie Andrews’ character says in the movie.