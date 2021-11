Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale kept the sassy and memorable Sharpay Evans alive through TikTok. When the former Disney star hit one million followers on the social media platform in January 2020, she rewarded her fans with a reshoot of a scene from High School Musical. She used one of her most well-known lines from the first movie, “Evaporate tall person!” She upped the ante when she hit two million TikTok followers, performing the dance from the “Fabulous” scene from High School Musical 2.