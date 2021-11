Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

For the 10-year anniversary of their movie Step Up, the now-exes recreated one of their most memorable scenes. The former couple met on set of the 2006 dance film. Two years before their 2018 split, Dewan posted a video of Tatum picking her up and spinning her around with the caption, ​​“We had to. #stepup10years.”