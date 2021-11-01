‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Cast

When the cast of 2003’s Cheaper by the Dozen cast got together in May 2020, they raised money for the charity No Kid Hungry. Hilary Duff (Lorraine), Piper Perabo (Nora), Bonnie Hunt (Kate), Alyson Stoner (Sarah), Kevin G. Schmidt (Henry), Jacob Smith (Jake), Blake Woodruff (Mike), Forrest Landis (Mark), Morgan York (Kim) and identical twins Brent and Shane Kinsman (Nigel and Kyle) brought their characters back to life in scenes from the beloved family comedy. “Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. ❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #wearefamily,” Duff captioned the series of clips via Instagram at the time.