Drew Barrymore

Barrymore produced a sketch titled “What if Casey Becker Lived” and aired it on The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2020. The former child star resurrected her short-lived Scream character, Casey Becker, and wore her iconic blonde bob wig and cream-colored sweater from the 1996 film. In the updated skit, Barrymore envisions what Casey’s life would have been like if she hadn’t been killed off. On Twitter, the actress captioned a pic from the original Scream, “How it Started,” alongside a recent photo titled, “How it’s going.”