‘Friends’ Cast

In May 2021, the Friends cast finally gifted their fans with a reunion 17 years after the series ended. The HBO Max special was one of the most talked about releases of the year – and it did not disappoint. During the reunion, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry reminisced on their favorite moments from the fan-favorite sitcom that ended in 2003. They even recreated one of the funniest scenes, where Phoebe (Kudrow) discovers Monica (Cox) and Chandler (Perry) “doing it.”