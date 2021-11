John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

The fictional high school sweethearts slipped back into character and costume for the first time in over 40 years at a sing-along event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2019. The Grease legends dressed up in their iconic Rydell High outfits for a Meet N Grease event. Newton-John gushed via Instagram, “First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!!” Travolta, for his part, noted, “Grease will ALWAYS be the word.”