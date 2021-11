‘New Girl’ Cast

Former costars of the Fox hit New Girl used the 2020 presidential election to jointly promote the vote. Cast members Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Zoe Lister-Jones reunited ahead of Election Day in November 2020 as their corresponding characters Jessica Day, Nick Miller, Winston Bishop and Fawn Moscato.

“This message has been approved by Fawn Moscato,” Deschanel captioned her Instagram post. “VOTE!! & vote early!”