Reese Witherspoon

For the 15th anniversary of Legally Blonde in July 2016, Witherspoon revived Elle Woods with the famous “Bend and Snap” move, which was one of Elle’s suggestions for getting men’s attention. Joking that she’ll be “doing the bend and snap” for fans for decades to come, Witherspoon noted via social media at the time, “I have had so many women say, ‘I went to law school because of ‘Legally Blonde.’ It actually had a meaningful story. And it was about female empowerment. It wasn’t necessarily about the girl getting the guy.”