Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

In 2005, Gosling and McAdams, who were a couple at the time, won Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards for their famous lip-lock in The Notebook. When the actors took the stage to accept the award, McAdams removed her shirt to reveal a corset and took a running leap into Gosling’s arms to show their appreciation for the MTV popcorn trophy by resharing their steamy smooch.