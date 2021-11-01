Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth

In honor of National Women’s Day in March 2020, the costars recreated the iconic laying down pose from Beverly Hills, 90210. Spelling shared the behind-the-scenes pic from a photo shoot for their 2019 BH90210 reboot via Instagram, explaining where she got the inspiration for the flashback moment.

“This photo was taken behind the scenes at like 4am after we had wrapped. To me, it embodies women truly supporting and empowering each other,” the True Tori star wrote in her caption.