Josh Hartnett

The Pearl Harbor star told Australia’s News.com.au in December 2021 that he was set to play Ennis but had a scheduling conflict, so he had to leave the film.

“Unfortunately, I was going to do Brokeback Mountain. I had a contract with The Black Dahlia that I had to film, so I had to drop out of it,” he explained. “It was a different film altogether; it was me and Joaquin Phoenix. But they went on to do it with Heath and Jake.”