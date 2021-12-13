Mark Wahlberg

“I met with Ang Lee on that movie, I read 15 pages of the script and got a little creeped out,” the Ted star said during a 2007 interview. “It was very graphic, descriptive — the spitting on the hand, getting ready to do the thing.”

Wahlberg recalled telling Lee, “You’re a talented guy” whom he would continue to talk more with about the role if he really wanted him to star in it. “Thankfully, he didn’t … I didn’t rush to see Brokeback, it’s just not my deal,” the actor added. “Obviously, it was done in taste — look how it was received.”