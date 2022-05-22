Anne Hathaway

“I don’t really go as immersive as I did before I had kids. But I did get very into yoga, and I actually really want to thank my teacher who worked with me every single day getting ready to play Rebekah. Rebekah is a very passionate vegan,” Hathaway, who shares two children with husband Adam Shulman, said on The Late Show in March 2022.

She continued: “I became a raw vegan. I did that thing — I don’t know if you guys have ever gone vegan. By the way, it’s great. And we should do as much as we can to eat vegetables for the environment.”