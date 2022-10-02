Austin Butler

“I’d hear him say a certain word and I would clip just that bit out so I knew how he said that word,” Butler told Entertainment Weekly in June 2022 of preparing to tackle Elvis Presley’s signature twang in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. “I created my own archive of how he said every word and every diphthong, and the way that he used musicality in his voice.

He continued: “There are so many people out there who are super-fans, who compile these websites that have the most amazing resources. I scoured all of them. I looked at every YouTube video I could find and every film that I could watch, and I started making my own [sound catalog]. I would take an interview or a speech that he had on stage where he is talking to the audience, and I would practice it as though I was trying to get it to be exact.”

While Elvis has since completed filming, Butler’s voice has stayed the same. “You spend so much time obsessing about one thing, and it really is like muscular habits, your mouth can change,” he told Elle Australia earlier that month.