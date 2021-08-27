Camilla Luddington

The Grey’s Anatomy actress swapped her native British accent for an American one to play Dr. Jo Wilson on the medical drama. While it can seem effortless on screen, she once noted that she has to stay in character between takes to avoid losing the accent.

“I cannot do what Kevin McKidd does and he spends the day flipping back and forth between accents,” she explained via Snapchat, per an August 2017 YouTube recording. “If I did that then Jo Wilson would sound probably very British. … I keep this accent because it’s easier for me to maintain sounding American all day and that is why some behind-the-scenes videos, I also sound American because I’m [on set].”