Eddie Redmayne

To prepare for his film The Good Nurse, the Theory of Everything star attended nursing school for two weeks. “I was totally s—t at it, you never want me in a crisis,” Redmayne told British GQ in October 2022. “I have no grand plan; I’m just winging it.”

The My Week With Marilyn actor — who plays real-life serial killer and ICU nurse Charles Cullen in the Netflix thriller — also studied Cullen’s April 2013 60 Minutes interview and footage from his court appearances.

“There was something in his physicality that was interesting to me,” the England native told Associated Press in September 2022. “He’s a very still man. But if you actually look close, you’ll see he’s always soothing himself. I don’t know if soothing is the right word but touching fabrics. There’s always something moving. The guy was a horrendously damaged human being and that idea of looking for comfort was interesting to me.”