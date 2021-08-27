Jamie Dornan

While the 50 Shades of Grey star was working on The Fall, he followed women around town to understand his tortured character’s mindset.

“The first series, I did do a couple of things to try to get inside [his mind],” he told the Los Angeles Times in March 2015. “On the tube, which is our underground system … This is a really bad reveal: I, like, followed a woman off the train one day to see what it felt like to pursue someone like that.”

He continued, “It felt kind of exciting, in a really sort of dirty way. I’m sort of not proud of myself. But I do honestly think I learned something from it because I’ve obviously never done any of that. It was intriguing and interesting to enter that process of ‘what are you following her for?’ and ‘what are you trying to find out?’”