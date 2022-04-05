Jared Leto Stayed in Character on ‘Morbius’ — Even During Bathroom Breaks

Jared Leto

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa confirmed during an interview with UPROXX that the 30 Seconds to Mars singer used crutches the entire time he was on set, making the cast and crew wait up to 45 minutes as he hobbled his way to the bathroom. “Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he’s been having this pain his whole life. Even though, as he’s alive and strong, it has to be a difference,” Espinosa explained.

Eventually, “a deal was made” to have Leto wheeled in a wheelchair to the restroom in order to expedite his trips. “Hey, man, it’s people’s processes,” the director added. “All of the actors believe in processes. And you, as director, you support whatever makes it as good as you can be.”