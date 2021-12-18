Jon Bernthal Trained Real Athletes Before Playing a Coach in 'King Richard'

Jon Bernthal

In the 2021 film King Richard, Bernthal played Venus and Serena Williams’ real-life coach Rick Macci — but he wasn’t a tennis pro. He underwent full training and even coached real young athletes before making the movie.

“I played baseball and football, I was a boxer, but I definitely didn’t play tennis!” Bernthal told Entertainment Weekly in December 2021. “I trained [as a coach] at the Tennis Academy in Ojai for three or four hours a day, six days a week. It wasn’t just learning the game — I got to coach nationally ranked young women and go through the whole process of tournaments.”

He added that he did the same in The Unforgiven, released in November 2021. He was playing a forklift driver, so he got a forklift license.