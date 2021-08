Nicole Kidman

Kidman stayed in character the entire duration of the five-month Nine Perfect Strangers shoot.

“I wanted to not meet everybody before we started, so we set it up in the way where that was the first time I would meet everybody,” the Australia native told Variety in August 2021. “I stayed in character so that I could just relate to each person in that way. Otherwise, it would have felt very strange, coming in and chatting and trying to slip into Masha.”