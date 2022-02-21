Paul Dano

“There were some nights around that I probably didn’t sleep as well as I would’ve wanted to just because it was a little hard to come down from this character,” Dano, who plays The Riddler, in The Batman explained to Entertainment Weekly in February 2022. “It takes a lot of energy to get there. And so you almost have to sustain it once you’re there because going up and down is kind of hard.”

The New York native explained that his insomnia came from wrapping himself in plastic wrap to get into character, adding, “My head was just throbbing with heat. I went home that night, after the first full day in that, and I almost couldn’t sleep because I was scared of what was happening to my head. It was like compressed from the sweat and the heat and the lack of oxygen. It was a crazy feeling.”