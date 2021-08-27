Shia LeBeouf

For his role in Fury, LaBeouf embraced the gritty military life, even enlisting in the National Guard, he told Dazed in November 2014.

“I spent a month living on a forward operating base,” he told the magazine. “Then I linked up with my cast and went to Fort Irwin. I pulled my tooth out, knifed my face up and spent days watching horses die. I didn’t bathe for four months. I met some tankers who told me that was just the way it was out there – some guys had the same pair of socks on for three years.”