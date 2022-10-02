Tom Holland

“One of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go,” Holland explained during an interview on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight” in February 2022. “So, I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it’s a nice little set piece in the movie.”

The Uncharted star continued: ”I had to have a white tuxedo and everything. I would go in there and take the bartender’s clothes and be in there undercover. It was fun. I enjoyed myself.”