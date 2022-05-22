Zoe Kravitz

During a March 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kravitz joked that she “actually” drank milk from a cat bowl to prepare for her role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

“I’m method, dude,” she quipped to host Jimmy Fallon, noting that she also “hung out” with felines while shooting. “They don’t care. They were the hardest thing to control during the shooting. We were doing crazy stunts and all that was fine, but then getting a cat to stay in one place? Impossible.”