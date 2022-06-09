Chace Crawford (‘The Boys’)

In June 2022, the Gossip Girl alum revealed that he was wearing a prosthetic penis for the infamous poster that was later adjusted because of his visible bulge. “[Showrunner Eric] Kripke was like, ‘We get no notes from Amazon, but the first one we got was that can’t f–king happen, we’ve got to take that out,'” Crawford recalled during an interview with Daily Mail Australia, referring to a 2019 promotional photo of his character The Deep. “And we had to edit it out.”