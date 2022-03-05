Lily James and Sebastian Stan (‘Pam and Tommy’)

While taking on the roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee on the Hulu series, James and Stan were both dressed in prosthetic private parts. The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress said she spent four hours in makeup to prepare for filming.

Stan’s character has an entire conversation with his penis, voiced by Jason Mantzoukas. The prosthetic was mechanical and required two puppeteers.

Costume designer Kameron Lennox noted that the Marvel actor also required prosthetics when his character walks around in a silk G-string, but the typical prosthetics created to be on camera didn’t look great in costume.

“His prosthetic was so big that once you put it in the G-string it looks like he’s got serious health problems,” Lennox told Thrillist. A “garment penis” was made by special makeup effects designer Jason Collins and his company Autonomous FX for clothed scenes, and Lennox also used “packers” (a type of stuffing) for different scenes.