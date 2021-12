Anne Hathaway

The Princess Diaries actress has played not one, but two characters on the cartoon. First, she voiced Jenny, Bart’s schoolyard crush, in the 2009 episode “The Good, the Sad and the Drugly” — and reprised that role three years later in the season 24 premiere, “Moonshine River.”

In 2010, she was cast as Krusty the Clown’s Disneyesque Princess Penelope in “Once Upon a Time in Springfield.” The season 21 cameo won her an Emmy for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance.