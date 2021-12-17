Meryl Streep! Anne Hathaway! Celebs You Forgot Were on ‘The Simpsons’

Benedict Cumberbatch

In 2020, the Doctor Strange actor played a Morrissey-like pop singer named Quilloughby in the season 32 episode, “Panic on the Streets of Springfield.” Yes, that is Cumberbatch singing the Quilloughby banger “Everyone is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)” with the fake musician’s biggest fan, Lisa Simpson.

Seven years earlier, Cumberbatch made his Simpsons debut playing the U.K. Prime Minister and Harry Potter’s Severus Snape in the season 24 episode, “Love Is a Many Splintered Thing.”