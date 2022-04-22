Kerry Washington

Washington is taking over Bart’s classroom as Ms. Payton, nearly 10 years after the death of actress Marcia Wallace, who played Bart’s teacher Mrs. Krabappel for 25 seasons. “She’s a great teacher,” the Scandal alum told Entertainment Weekly about her character, who will be a permanent addition to the long-running sitcom. “But like all the best teachers, she knows that her students have just as much to teach her as she has to teach them. And teaching Bart is a job filled with growth opportunities.”