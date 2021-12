Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum showed up in the season 15 episode, ‘The Wandering Juvie’, as Gina Vendetti, a tween delinquent who was sent to the all-girls’ jail for pushing Snow White off her pedestal at Disneyland. No surprise, she was Bart’s kind of young woman. Nine seasons later, Gellar returned to play Gina in the 2012 episode, “Moonshine River.”