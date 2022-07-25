Adele

In November 2021, the “Easy on Me” singer confirmed she would be performing at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel from January 2022 to April 2022 for her Weekends With Adele concert series.

After having to postpone her residency show, the performer announced the new dates later that year. “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” she tweeted in July 2022. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.”

Adele’s shows will run from November 2022 until March 2023.