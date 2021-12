“Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild”

The rock band’s residency kicks off at Park Theater at Park MGM on April 6, 2019. “We want to bring a show in there we really can’t do when on the road, on a regular tour,” guitarist Joe Perry said on the Today show in August 2018. “We want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith, but has a whole other element to it that we haven’t been able to do before.”