Backstreet Boys: ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas Party’

The boy band announced in July 2021 that they will be headlining a holiday-themed residency, A Very Backstreet Christmas Party, at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater for 12 nights, kicking off on November 11, 2021 and ending on December 23.

“While the army’s been nestled all snug in their beds, and visions of BSB danced through their heads … We’ve planned and we schemed such a glorious show,” the band wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s time that we told you! We just want you to know … A VERY BACKSTREET CHRISTMAS PARTY: our Limited Las Vegas Engagement is coming this November and December!!! 🎄🎁.”

The group previously performed at Zappos Theater from March 2017 to April 2019 for their Larger Than Life residency.