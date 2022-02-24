BTS

The K-Pop superstars announced that they will host a 4-night residency in April 2022 at the Allegiant Stadium — and if any of their ARMY can’t score tickets, they’ll be able to catch an in-person livestream at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. “LIVE PLAY is a paid in-person event in which ARMY can watch the concert in real-time on a large screen to feel the lively moment of the concert,” the band explained in a statement via Instagram. BTS will also make the livestream available worldwide on April 16, the final night of their shows.