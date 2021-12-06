Carrie Underwood: “Reflection”

“It’s happening! I’m headed to Las Vegas to kick off my first residency,” Underwood announced via social media in May 2021. Her Reflection residency will begin on December 1, 2021, at The Theatre at Resorts World Last Vegas. “Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that,” the country singer said in a press release at the time. “It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”