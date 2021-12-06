Celine Dion

The singer announced in September 2018 that she was ending her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace after eight years. Her last show was on June 8, 2019. “I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run,” Dion said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It’s been an amazing experience and I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special.” Her first residency was from 2003 to 2007 while her second began in 2011.

In May 2021, the Canadian singer announced that she will be returning to Sin City for a residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. The production opens November 5, 2021 and the first show will benefit COVID-19 relief.