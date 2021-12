Katy Perry: “Play”

The “California Gurls” singer announced her Play residency in May 2021, revealing the shows begin on December 29, 2021 at Resorts World Las Vegas. “!!!ᗩᖇᗴ YOᑌ ᖇᗴᗩᗪY TO ᑭᒪᗩY!!!” she teased via social media alongside a promo clip for the event.