Kelly Clarkson: “Invincible”

The American Idol alum announced on her talk show that she will have an extended run at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood. The tour kicks off on April 1, 2020 and ends on September 26, 2020. “I have so many jobs going on right now and they all involve me being located in L.A. I love everything I’m doing, but the one thing that bummed me out was that I am so busy I’m not able to tour. Vegas was the perfect option for me to still be able to do shows and play music and see the fans,” she told Billboard.