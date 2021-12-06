Lady Antebellum: “Our Kind of Vegas”

The trio — Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood — will be the first country group to headline the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater on February 8, 2019, when they launch their first-ever residency. “Las Vegas has always been a special place for us both personally and as a band,” Scott wrote on Instagram following the announcement. “We won our first award ever as Lady A at the ACM Awards and are so looking forward to making it our second home, bringing along some of our friends from Nashville and creating a show unlike we’ve ever put together before.”