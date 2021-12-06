“Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl”

The “Straight Up” singer announced on the heels of her career-spanning performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards that she is doing a 20-date Vegas residency from August 2019 to January 2020. “I love telling stories through music and dance, and engaging with the audience,” she told Billboard. “I’m taking the essence of the classic choreography that has become part of my legacy and I want to have a real experience with the audience so they leave knowing me a bit more.”