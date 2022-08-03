Travis Scott: “Road to Utopia”

Nearly one year after the Astroworld tragedy that left ten people dead and more injured, the rapper announced he was heading to Sin City for his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub in September 2022.

According to the official press release, the residency is structured as “a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience” where the “Sicko Mode” artist samples some of his upcoming music.

“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” Andrew Li, the CEO of Zouk Group, said in a statement at the time. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas.”