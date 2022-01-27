Chris Kattan

Us: Have you watched Big Brother before, and if so, who are some of your favorite past players?

Chris Kattan: I did not watch a lot of Big Brother before being cast on the show. I really enjoyed Tom Green when he was on.

Us: Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

CK: I probably wouldn’t really ever throw a petition because … unless someone asked me to and they thought that was the best thing to do at the moment.

Us: What are the main qualities that you will look for in an ally?

CK: I’ll probably look for kindness and generosity. I think I look for kindness and connection.

Us: Which part of the game will be the hardest for you and why – the social connections, the strategy or the physical competitions?

CK: I think the hardest thing for me on Celebrity Big Brother will be the physical competitions.

Us: If you could take your closest ally to the final two, knowing that you might lose, or take someone you could definitely beat, who would you choose and why?

CK: I don’t know the answer to that question. I’ll probably try to take the closest ally to the last two. Because you get along with allies.