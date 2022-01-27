Chris Kirkpatrick

Us: Have you watched Big Brother before, and if so, who are some of your favorite past players?

Chris Kirkpatrick: I’ve watched a ton of Big Brother in the past. I think everybody’s favorite was Derrick [Levassuer]. There’s a lot of Derricks that have played that I like actually. Derek [Xiao]. I loved Xavier [Prather] on this last season. I actually liked Jack [Jackson Michie] a couple seasons ago, mostly ‘cause he was from Nashville, but there’s a lot of players that I find really cool things in their game that I like. Ian [Terry]. I loved Ian. I loved the nerdiness of Ian and how I see a lot of me, in that when he got into the house, he was freaking [out] about every little detail in the house and that’s probably what I would do.

Us: Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

CK: I don’t know if I’d throw a competition or not. It depends on the circumstances. I think for the most part you want to go out and win, and I’m very competitive. I don’t wanna throw anything, but if the circumstances needed me to throw it, and I had to throw it, then I would probably throw it. But for the most part, I wanna go out there and win.

Us: What are the main qualities that you will look for in an ally?

CK: I think the main quality that everybody looks for in an alliance partner is loyalty. You have to go into it with someone you trust, someone you know that isn’t just out to satisfy you for the week and tell you what you want to hear. You want somebody that wants to win with you and take you as far as you want to take them. And that’s the most important thing, loyalty.

Us: Which part of the game will be the hardest for you and why – the social connections, the strategy or the physical competitions?

CK: I think the hardest part of the game is gonna be strategy because you really have to think so many moves ahead, and there’s so much luck involved with each challenge, and each time you win or lose, you have to kind of reshuffle everything and rethink it. So, that’s gonna be the hardest. Social game should be pretty easy. The challenges are gonna be tough but fun, so we’ll see.

Us: If you could take your closest ally to the final two, knowing that you might lose, or take someone you could definitely beat, who would you choose and why?

CK: I’ve seen this happen on the show before and I’ve contemplated whether I would bring my closest ally if I knew I would lose, or bring someone else if I knew I could beat him. I would have to say, I would probably play the loyalty card and let it fall where it falls, and bring the person that could beat me if I was loyal to them.