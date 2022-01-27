Meisha Tate

Us: Have you watched Big Brother before, and if so, who are some of your favorite past players?

Miesha Tate: I watched zero Big Brother before casting. My expectations going into the show are to be ready to adapt. I know that it’s the show slogan to “expect the unexpected.” And I think that is for a reason.

Us: Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

MT: For the bigger picture, I might throw a competition. I realize that you need to be a team player until it’s time to play individually. So, if that means I get to accomplish the ultimate goal, which is to win Big Brother, sometimes I might have to sacrifice one.

Us: What are the main qualities that you will look for in an ally?

MT: In an alliance partner, I think it’s gonna be really important for me to be with somebody who has the opposite strengths of me, somebody who is that social butterfly, somebody like Ross Mathews, who can float between alliances [and] stay 90 percent honest, get everybody in the direction that he needs them to be. I don’t think I’m gonna do a good job in that. So, I think I will need a teammate who is.

Us: Which part of the game will be the hardest for you and why – the social connections, the strategy or the physical competitions?

MT: I think the hardest part of this competition is going to be the social strategy when it comes to building alliances and having to be sneaky, and be dishonest with people at times, even just not telling them the whole truth. I’m a very forward person. I usually speak exactly what’s on my mind. I’m not sure how or what alliance I’m gonna fit into. And I usually don’t like to play those kinds of games anyways, but here we are, Celebrity Big Brother. That’s what it’s about.

Us: If you could take your closest ally to the final two, knowing that you might lose, or take someone you could definitely beat, who would you choose and why?

MT: Don’t quote me on this. But, I think I would rather take my closest ally knowing I might lose. I always like a really big challenge. And at the end of the day, Celebrity Big Brother is meant to be enjoyed. It’s meant to be a game. But if I’m put in that position, I’ve never been there before, so I truthfully can’t say exactly what I would do.