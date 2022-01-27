Mirai Nagasu

Us: Have you watched Big Brother before, and if so, who are some of your favorite past players?

Mirai Nagasu: If I’m being completely honest, I wasn’t a dedicated viewer of Big Brother, but I definitely had it on the TV while I go do chores. There’s something to be said about having a TV show that has been as popular as this one. So, I definitely know about it and have seen it, but I don’t have as much knowledge as I should. I think I definitely really went ahead and studied Celebrity Big Brother since that’s the house I’m going into. I have to say my favorite Celebrity Big Brother alumni is Metta World Peace because he kind of didn’t seem like he really understood the game, but that was so endearing. And I really enjoyed his sense of humor. I think his lack of knowledge was almost his strategy going into the game. So, I loved watching that.

Us: Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

MN: I think that I would absolutely throw a competition if it was best for my alliance and best for my own game. However, it’ll definitely be difficult for me since I’m programmed, basically, to be competitive. So I’ll have to really focus in on throwing the competition if that’s the case. I hope I will have to throw some of the competitions because that means I have friends.

Us: What are the main qualities that you will look for in an ally?

MN: The main qualities I’ll look for in an alliance partner is … I like to go off people’s vibes. So, if people have good vibes, then that attracts me to them. I think that I know that it’s a game, but whether I’m in the house or not, loyalty will be so important to me because when you’re in the house with no technology, you have to trust each person’s word. Loyalty is gonna come through for me.

Us: Which part of the game will be the hardest for you and why – the social connections, the strategy or the physical competitions?

MN: Well, I think the social game will be the hardest for me because as I’m used to being alone. I’m used to skating and competing by myself. So, the fact that I’ll have to communicate what I’m going through, communicate my game strategy to my alliances, I think that’ll be so difficult for me. But at the same time, I was asked earlier whether I would pick strategy master or social butterfly, and I picked social butterfly because I think that’s more important because with strategy … I don’t know. I feel like I might get luckier if I’m the social butterfly.

Us: If you could take your closest ally to the final two, knowing that you might lose, or take someone you could definitely beat, who would you choose and why?

MN: What a difficult question to ask. I think that I’m not sure how I would react. I think that since I’m not in the house yet, I would say I would pick my friend, but at the same time, money does call my name. So, I guess, I wouldn’t know what I’d say.